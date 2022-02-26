STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Blinken announces USD 350 million in new US military aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not detail what kind of weaponry was involved.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday.

"This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said that last fall as Russia started amassing troops on the border with its pro-Western neighbor, President Joe Biden authorized $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine, then another $200 million in December as President Vladimir Putin's threat became more acute.

Now the US is authorizing a third package "as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault," Blinken said.

This means total US security assistance committed to Ukraine over the past year now exceeds a billion dollars, the secretary said.

Blinken did not detail what kind of weaponry was involved.

"It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation," he said.

The new assistance follows a series of US and other western sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs in an effort to punish Putin and his inner circle for the invasion of Ukraine and cripple the Russian economy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Russian Invasion Ukraine Invasion Joe Biden
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp