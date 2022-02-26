STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Facebook bans Russia state media from running ads, monetising

Facebook's parent company Meta said earlier Friday that Russia would hit its services with restrictions after it refused authorities' order to stop using fact-checkers and content warning labels.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Representational Image (File Photo | AP )

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising on our platform anywhere in the world," Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant's security policy head, said on Twitter.

He added that Facebook would "continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media."

Facebook's parent company Meta said earlier Friday that Russia would hit its services with restrictions after it refused authorities' order to stop using fact-checkers and content warning labels on its platforms.

Social media networks have become one of the fronts in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, home to sometimes misleading information but also real-time monitoring of a quickly developing conflict that marks Europe's biggest geopolitical crisis in decades.

"Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations," Meta's Nick Clegg said in a statement. "We refused."

His statement came hours after Russia's media regulator said it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the US tech giant of censorship and violating the rights of Russian citizens.

On Wednesday, Facebook also released a feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profiles for increased security, using a tool the company also deployed after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last year.

Gleicher said Facebook had set up a Special Operations Center to monitor the situation in Ukraine "in response to the unfolding military conflict."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Russian state media Facebook ads Russia war on Ukraine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp