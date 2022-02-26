STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia-Ukraine War: Missile hits apartment in Kyiv, says Mayor Vitali Klitschko

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital says a missile hit an apartment building but no casualties were immediately reported.

Published: 26th February 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: The mayor of the Ukrainian capital says a missile hit an apartment building but no casualties were immediately reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile slammed into a high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport on Saturday. He said rescue workers were heading there.

ALSO READ: I need ammunition, not a ride: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

He posted an image on a messaging app, showing a gaping hole on one side of the building that ravaged apartment units and several stores.

Russian troops were pressing their attack on the Ukrainian capital, trying to advance on the city from several directions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and ground troops moving in from the north, east and south.

ALSO READ: Honesty, reassurance - How to talk to kids about Ukraine

The mayor of a city south of the Ukrainian capital says that the country’s military has fended off a Russian attempt to take control of a military air base.

Natalia Balansynovych, the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, said Saturday that Russian airborne forces landed near the city overnight and tried to seize the base. She said fierce fighting also raged on Vasylkiv’s central street.

ALSO READ: Serbia rejects Western calls to join sanctions on Russia

She said that Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian attacks, and that the situation is now calm. Balansynovych said there were heavy casualties, but didn’t give any numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin RUSSIA Ukraine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp