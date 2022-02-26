STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine Invasion: Dutch moves embassy to Poland

Prior to the Russian invasion, The Hague had already moved its embassy in Kyiv to Lviv.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds a child's hand after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.

A woman holds a child's hand after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: The Dutch ministry of foreign affairs said Saturday it was moving its embassy in Ukraine to Poland to ensure the safety of its staff after Russia's invasion of the pro-Western country. 

"Foreign affairs minister Wopke Hoekstra has decided that ambassador Jennes de Mol and his team will immediately move to Jaroslaw, on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine, to continue their work there," the ministry said in a statement. 

Prior to the Russian invasion, The Hague had already moved its embassy in Kyiv to Lviv, 70 kilometres (40 miles) from the Polish border in the west of Ukraine last Sunday.

Since then, nearly 30 Dutch citizens living in Ukraine have contacted the embassy for help, either for travel documents, advice on moving to Poland, or simply for food or someone to talk to, the ministry said. 

But the situation was now becoming "increasingly dangerous in Lviv", too, the ministry said, adding that the authorities would continue to help any Dutch citizens wanting to leave Ukraine. 

"If necessary and the security situation allows, team members will also cross over to the Ukrainian side of the border to provide assistance." 

The Netherlands had advised its citizens to leave Ukraine on February 12.

"Our advice to Dutch citizens is still to leave the country if it is safe to do so, or if not, to look for a safe place," the ministry said. 

"It's not a question of the Dutch government evacuating people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine crisis Russian invasion Ukraine invasion Dutch Embassy
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp