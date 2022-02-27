STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund: Olaf Scholz

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:38 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 per cent of GDP. 

"It's clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy," Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin Sunday morning.

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget.

