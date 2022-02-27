STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kremlin: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offers to mediate peace 

The Kremlin said Bennett told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Sunday that Israel is ready to play mediator.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: The Kremlin says Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has offered to help broker an end to fighting in Ukraine.

It didn't say whether the Russian leader accepted the offer.

The Kremlin said Putin told Bennet that Russia has sent a delegation to Gomel in southern Belarus to conduct peace talks with Ukrainian officials, who have refused to come.

Ukrainian officials described the Russian move as a manipulation, noting that Ukraine hasn't agreed to hold talks in Belarus.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the country's readiness for peace talks but said that they can't be held in Moscow's ally Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for the invasion that began on Thursday.

