Kremlin: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials

Published: 27th February 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

"The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who previously expressed their own readiness for peace talks with Russia but haven't mentioned any specific details on their location and timing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, and its troops are closing in on the capital, Kyiv, and making significant gains along the country's coast.

A Ukrainian official said street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Sunday following a wave of attacks elsewhere targeting airfields and fuel facilities that appeared to mark a new phase of the invasion.

