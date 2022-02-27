STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: More than 2 lakh people have fled Ukraine, says UN refugee agency

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Twitter that the numbers of those fleeing invading Russian troops are constantly changing and another update would be issued later on Sunday.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland. (Photo: AP)

A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland. (Photo: AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries now exceeds 200,000.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Twitter that the numbers of those fleeing invading Russian troops are constantly changing and another update would be issued later on Sunday.

The agency's estimate on Saturday was that at least 150,000 have fled Ukraine into Poland and other countries including Hungary and Romania.

Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Ukraine Ukrainians Russia-Ukraine conflict
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp