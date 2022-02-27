STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia-Ukraine war: Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines against Putin's invasion

Belgian Prime Minster Alexander De Croo tweeted on Sunday that the country has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:24 PM

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS:  Belgium is joining a growing list of countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

De Croo says that "our European skies are open skies. They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

