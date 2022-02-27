Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv

By Associated Press

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.

Tel Aviv: An organisation that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel says it is ramping up its efforts along Ukrainian border crossings to absorb what it expects to be a wave of new immigrants fleeing the Russian invasion.

The Jewish Agency for Israel said late Saturday it plans to open six processing facilities along Ukraine's borders with Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

The organisation said in a statement it also plans to assist Ukrainian Jews with temporary housing in bordering countries until they can leave for Israel.

The agency said it assisted a group of new immigrants to cross into Poland on Saturday where they are awaiting a flight to Israel.

Israel's Foreign Ministry estimates there are at least 120,000 Jews in Ukraine.

Israel also has a sizeable population of Ukrainian emigres.

Los Angeles: Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now active in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to colonise Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine.

The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations. In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

It markets itself as ideally suited for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.