 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, giving it veto power over resolutions.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Kyiv, Feb 27 (AP) Ukraine's president says Russia should be thrown out of the United Nations Security Council following its invasion of his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to an act of genocide, saying that "Russia has taken the path of evil and the world should come to depriving it of its UN Security Council seat."

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, giving it veto power over resolutions.

Zelenskyy said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities should be investigated by an international war crimes tribunal and denounced the Russian invasion as state terrorism. He dismissed as lies Russia's claims that it wasn't targeting civilian areas.

