State news agency TASS, pro-Kremlin newspaper websites reportedly hacked

The developments may reflect a growing anti-war sentiment among Russians, though it’s unknown who was responsible.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Websites of several Russian media outlets were hacked on Monday, with a message condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine appearing on their main pages.

The state news agency TASS, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, St. Petersburg news isite Fontanka, and a number of others suffered from the hacking attack on Monday afternoon.

The independent news site Meduza posted screenshots of a message, signed by the hacker group Anonymous and “indifferent journalists in Russia”, that appeared on the main pages of some of the hacked websites.

The developments may reflect a growing anti-war sentiment among Russians, though it’s unknown who was responsible. Protests against the devastating attack on Ukraine have been taking place all across the country for days, and nearly 1 million people signed an online petition demanding an end to the war.

