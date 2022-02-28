STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN's top court

Published: 28th February 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

THE HAGUE: Ukraine launched a case against Russia at the United Nations’ highest court on Sunday accusing Moscow of planning genocide and asking for the court to intervene to halt the invasion and order Russia to pay reparations.

The case also asks the International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, to indicate “provisional measures” ordering Moscow to “immediately suspend the military operations” that were launched Feb. 24.

The case says Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and now is planning genocidal acts in Ukraine.

Ukraine “emphatically denies that genocide happened in the eastern regions” and says it filed the case “to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide,” the court said in a statement.

The court will schedule a hearing soon to hear the provisional measures request.

The court hears disputes between nations over matters of law, unlike the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, that holds individuals criminally responsible for offenses including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

