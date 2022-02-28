STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian president seeks immediate EU membership

We ask the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure, Zelensky said in a video address.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo | AP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the European Union (EU) to grant his country immediate membership.

"We ask the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure," Zelensky said in a video address.

“I am sure it is fair. I am sure we deserve this,” Zelenskiy told reporters Monday at a briefing at the presidential palace. “I am sure that all this is possible.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky asked the Russian soldiers to drop their weapons and leave. 

"Don't trust your commanders, don't trust your propagandists, just save your lives - leave," he was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.

According to the online news website, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has announced that Russia has lost 5,300 troops, 29 planes, 29 helicopters, 191 tanks, 74 artillery pieces, 816 armored personnel carriers, 1 BUK system, 21 Grad systems, 291 cars, 60 fuel tanks, 3 drones and 5 anti-aircraft warfare.

Meanwhile, The Moscow Times reported  Russia's Defense Ministry as saying on Monday that it has established “total air superiority” over Ukraine on the fifth day of President Vladimir Putin's deadly invasion of the neighboring country.  

"Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have hit 1,114 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, including 31 command posts and communications centers, destroyed 314 tanks and other armored vehicles, 57 multiple launch rocket systems, 121 field artillery pieces, and mortars,” Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Demands EU membership
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp