Bangladesh police registers complaints over alleged desecration of three temples 

By PTI

DHAKA: Police have registered complaints over alleged desecration of three temples in Bangladesh as the members of the minority Hindu community staged protests demanding the arrest of culprits behind the incident in Lalmonirhat district, bordering India, a media report said on Sunday.

The protests began after raw beef packed in polythene bags were hung on the doors of three Hindu temples and a house in Gendukuri village of Lalmonirhat district's Hatibandha Upazila in the early hours of Friday, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Four complaints were filed with Hatibandha Police Station Friday night over the matter, the paper added.

On Saturday, the local Hindu community members staged protests at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda temple in the village, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

Dilip Kumar Singh, president of Hatibandha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, said raw beef in polythene bags were hung over the doors of Gendukuri Camp Para Sri Sri Radha Govinda Mandir, Gendukuri Kuthipara Kali Mandir, Gendukuri Battala Kali Mandir and Monindranath Barman's house.

He said the locals informed the police, who then visited the spot.

"Police have assured us that the culprits will be arrested," he said, adding that the incident could be linked to the local union Parishad polls held on December 26.

Hatibandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ershadul Alam said they were investigating the incident.

"All involved will be brought to book," he was quoted by the paper.

In October, Hindu temples were attacked in Bangladesh after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations.

A mob also damaged dozens of houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus following the incident.