STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Beginning of another Covid wave in Pakistan, says minister amid rising Omicron cases

The National Command and Operation Centre Chief and Planning Minister took to his official Twitter handle and stated that genome sequencing has shown a rising proportion of Omicron.

Published: 02nd January 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Sunday warned of the beginning of another COVID-19 wave in the country amid rising cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief and Planning Minister Asad Umar took to his official Twitter handle and stated that genome sequencing has shown a rising proportion of Omicron, "particularly in Karachi".

"Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing shows a rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection," he tweeted.

He urged people to wear masks, adding that it was their "best protection".

Umar's tweet comes a few days after the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed 75 cases of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 across the country, two weeks after the first case was reported in Karachi.

The local government imposed a 15-day micro-smart lockdown in Karachi's District East on Saturday after the emergence of at least 12 cases of Omicron variant in the area.

As the local transmission of the most transmissible variant of Covid-19, Omicron, is now being reported from all across the country, Pakistan's positivity rate remained over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day on Saturday, Dawn reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Omicron cases in Pakistan Pakistan
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp