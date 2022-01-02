STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China calls Germany to not support Taiwan independence secessionist forces

In December, the German parliament has passed a resolution on deepening ties with Taiwan amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, local media reported.

Published: 02nd January 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China Flag (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BERLIN: A Chinese diplomat in Germany has called on the new German government to abide by the one-China principle and not play the "Taiwan card" or send wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces.

Wang Weidong, minister and chief of the Economic and Commercial Department at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that China has strictly followed WTO rules, criticizing certain Western media's claims that China has moved to suspend clearing Lithuanian goods and reject import applications as "completely groundless," Global Times reported.

The remarks came after the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter to the Government of Lithuania, warning that if the Lithuanian authorities had not provided specific solutions to resolve the conflicts and improve relations with China, companies affiliated with the chamber will close their factories in Lithuania, and such behaviour would potentially impact German companies across multiple industries, including lasers and auto parts with factories in Lithuania.

In December, the German parliament has passed a resolution on deepening ties with Taiwan amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, local media reported on Sunday.

The Petitions Committee of Germany's new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed a resolution on December 9, urging the government to deepen exchanges with Taiwan, reported Focus Taiwan.

Wang sternly warned against Lithuania's "microphone diplomacy" and its reckless hype over so-called "economic coercion" by Beijing targeting the EU. The comment comes as the country is starting to feel the brunt of its mistake on the Taiwan question.

"Playing the trick of 'microphone diplomacy' is not the right path and won't work out. The Lithuanian side needs to look for internal reasons if cooperation between the two countries encounters difficulties. It needs to admit wrongdoings and take measures to rectify, so as to create a conducive environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Wang said.

The chamber, which represents many German businesses overseas, said that German companies pay close attention to developments and disputes between China and Lithuania.

Tensions have escalated between China and the Baltic nation in recent times after Lithuania took steps to strengthen ties with Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as its integral part.

The tensions erupted between the two countries when in November Lithuania angered China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius, equivalent to an embassy.

The representative office opened with the name "Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania", thereby implicitly implying recognition of a legal entity separate from the mainland.'

Beijing attacked Lithuania by lowering its diplomatic relations with Lithuania.

In addition, this month Beijing also demanded that Lithuanian officials surrender their identity documents in order to downgrade their diplomatic status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taiwan China-Germany relations China-Lithuania relations
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp