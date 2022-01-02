STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israel detects first case of 'florona' disease, a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza

Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab of Cairo University Hospital told Israeli media that "florona" could break down the immune system as it is simultaneously attacked by two viruses.

Published: 02nd January 2022

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

TEL AVIV: Israel recorded the first case of "florona" disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, said Arab News said on Thursday.
"#Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza," Arab News tweeted.

Meanwhile, Israel's national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Friday to individuals with compromised immune systems. 

Israel has been witnessing an influenza outbreak as well, thousands have been affected by the virus within the last week, according to the CDC and Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash today okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.

On Friday morning Ash also approved vaccines for elderly patients at geriatric facilities. The ministry said this was done "due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents," the publication said.

Isreal is reporting a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

As per the new data from the Health Ministry nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday.

