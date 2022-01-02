STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nine killed in underground fire in China's Dalian

A fire that broke out on Friday in an underground area below a market in northeast China's Dalian City has left nine people dead.

Published: 02nd January 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By ANI

DALIAN: A fire that broke out on Friday in an underground area below a market in northeast China's Dalian City has left nine people dead, local media reported citing authorities as saying.

The accident happened at 11:11 a.m. (local time) on Friday, and the open fire was put out at 1:00 p.m. (local time), Xinhua reported.

It further reported that one fireman, among the nine victims, was dead while battling against the fire. Five people were slightly injured and sent to treatment. Four are still in hospital for observation and one has been discharged.

Further investigation on the cause of the accident is still underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalian Dalian Fire Dalian Underground Fire China China Fire China Underground Fire
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp