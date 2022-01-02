STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of coronavirus patients at New York hospitals nearly doubles in past 10 days

Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.

Published: 02nd January 2022

New York Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul's website.

There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.

Out of all the coronavirus patients hospitalized in New York, 1,112 are currently in intensive care. That number was at 828 on December 21.

"If you haven't gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you're eligible. We will continue to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available as part of our Winter Surge Plan so we can continue to keep each other safe," Governor Hochul said in a Saturday statement.

The state of New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. A total of 89,675 vaccine doses were administered in New York over the 24-hour period.

Governor Hochul has urged people to wear masks and take all other precautionary measures amid the spread of the Omicron strain in the US.

