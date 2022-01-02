STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 per cent, highest in 21 months

Prices of consumer goods continues to rise in December as inflation edged up to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent, the highest in 21 months.

Published: 02nd January 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Prices of consumer goods continues to rise in December as inflation edged up to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent, the highest in 21 months, local media reported citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released on Saturday.

Inflation -- measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- has increased to its highest level in 21 months -- driven by a record rise in global oil prices, undermining earlier gains, Dawn reported.

The Pakistani publication said that the recent rise in oil price prices was the highest ever in the country's history, which is expected to lead to an increase in the cost of food items due to higher transportation charges.

The year-on-year increase in inflation in recent months is mainly driven by soaring prices of fuel, electricity, house rent, transport and non-perishable food items.

Food inflation is still on the higher side; in urban areas, it has shot up to 11.7 per cent in December on a yearly basis and a decline of 2.3 per cent on a monthly basis, whereas the respective growth in prices in rural areas was 9 per cent and a decline of 3.1 per cent, Dawn reported.

According to the PBS data, in rural areas, non-food inflation was higher than that recorded in urban areas - a reversal of the trend that is usually witnessed where urban areas experience higher inflation.

Citing the finance ministry report, the Pakistani publication reported that the global commodity prices surged to unprecedented levels, putting pressure on currencies and pushing inflation around the world to higher levels.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation has estimated that world food prices have climbed by 27 per cent, a 10-year peak, while developed countries such as the US and UK had seen their highest-ever increases in inflation.

Food items that saw an increase in their prices in December as compared to the previous month, included cooking oil 6.02 per cent, fruits 4.81 per cent, gram whole 4.71 per cent, gram flour 3.17 per cent, milk 2.83 per cent, mustard oil 2.71 per cent, vegetable ghee 1.79 per cent, fish 1.54 per cent, rice 0.90 per cent, while among pulses masoor increased by 8.64 per cent, mash 6.58 per cent and pulse moong 2.75 per cent, Dawn reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Inflation
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp