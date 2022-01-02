STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political engagement with us will benefit international community: Taliban

The Taliban has said that recognition is not a need for the organization but a need of the world, local media reported on Sunday.

Taliban fighters

Taliban fighters (Photo | AP)

By ANI

"Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not a need of Afghanistan but of the international community as Afghanistan is a member of the community and political engagement with Afghanistan will benefit all," Khaama Press quoted Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani as saying.

Samangani warned the international community of adverse consequences if it does not recognize the IEA, Khaama Press further reported.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban regime.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

