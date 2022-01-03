STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

Published: 03rd January 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week "to the degree possible."

"I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President," Austin said.

"My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week."

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October.

"The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue," he said.

In October, another member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp