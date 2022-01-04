STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

S Jaishankar discusses bilateral issues with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the 'two-plus-two' foreign and defence ministerial talks.

Published: 04th January 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo| PTI and AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said. "A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings," the external affairs minister said in a tweet.

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks. The "two-plus-two" dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Antony Blinken India US talks India US bilateral
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp