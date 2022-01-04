S Jaishankar discusses bilateral issues with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the 'two-plus-two' foreign and defence ministerial talks.
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings.
The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said. "A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings," the external affairs minister said in a tweet.
The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks. The "two-plus-two" dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.