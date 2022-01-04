STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 over holiday break

The host has since recovered in time for The Tonight Show's Monday return from break.

Published: 04th January 2022 03:17 PM

American comedian Jimmy Fallon

American comedian Jimmy Fallon in 'The Tonight Show'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Comedian Jimmy Fallon, on Monday night, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, over the holiday break.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the TV host said that he tested positive on the first day of The Tonight Show's holiday break.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon captioned a picture of him sitting in an isolated room.

"Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the "What 'chu talkin' about Willis?" isolation room when they told me the news," he added.

The host has since recovered in time for The Tonight Show's Monday return from break, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the outlet, after Reese Witherspoon left a comment on the post telling Fallon, "Hope you had a speedy recovery," Fallon confirmed he was "back to 100%!"

A social media user also asked him whether the diagnosis would impact the show, Fallon replied "The positive test came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!"

