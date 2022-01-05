STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Heavy rain and snow destroy 300 houses in west Pakistan 

Though no loss of life was not reported, over 300 mud-homes have been destroyed and left thousands homeless, who were shifted to safe enclosures through the Pakistan Navy's boats.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

snow

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Heavy rains and snowfall in west Pakistan have destroyed at least 300 homes and rendered thousands homeless, forcing authorities to deploy the Army for emergency rescue operations, according to media reports on Wednesday.

A cyclonic storm hit Balochistan province on Monday night.

The Low-lying Makran division was the most affected, with its Gwadar region receiving 10 cm of rain in just 20 hours on Monday and Tuesday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Makran Coastal Highway - connecting Gwadar to Karachi - was washed away. The power supply was yet to be restored after it snapped on Tuesday morning.

Similarly, water supply to homes was temporarily suspended after floodwaters entered the pumping stations at Akra Kaur, Swad and Shadi Kur dams.

The runway of Gwadar Airport was flooded after water rushed in from nearby mountains.

Though no loss of life was not reported, over 300 mud-homes have been destroyed in Turbat, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and other areas in the division, Commissioner of Makran division Shabbir Mengal told the daily.

The rains have left thousands homeless, who were shifted to safe enclosures through the Pakistan Navy's boats.

The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Frontier Corps are taking up the rescue operations and helping the civic administration to install key infrastructure, Geo News reported, quoting an official statement.

Officials said the rescue works have been complicated by the extremely low temperatures in the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains till the end of the week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy snowfall Natural Calamity Floods
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp