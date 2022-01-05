India's envoy at UN Tirumurti assumes Chair of Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, on Tuesday assumed the Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end December 31, 2022.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) was established in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

UNSC Resolution 1373 (2001) had established the Counter-Terrorism Committee as a subsidiary body of the Council.

On the eve of assuming Chair of the CTC, India had voted in favour of a resolution to renew the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

The UN Security Council, through its written silence procedure, renewed the mandate of the Executive Directorate until December 31, 2025.

“As the Chair of CTC for 2022, India will make determined efforts to further enhance the role of CTC in strengthening the multilateral response to counter-terrorism, and more importantly, ensuring that global response to the threat of terrorism remains unambiguous, undivided and effective,” India had said in its explanation of vote to renew the CTED mandate.