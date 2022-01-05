STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sweden creates agency to combat fake news ahead of election

The Swedish Psychological Defense Agency aims to analyze and respond to misleading information directed at Sweden or Swedish interests.

Published: 05th January 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

fake news

Image for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Sweden, which is holding a general election in September, has joined France in creating an agency to combat disinformation.

The mission of the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency is to “defend our open and democratic society and free opinions by identifying, analyzing and responding to inappropriate influences and other misleading information directed at Sweden or Swedish interests.”

The agency, which started up Jan. 1, has departments that respectively “identify, analyze and respond to the impact of undue information influence and other misleading information” and “to develop and strengthen society’s overall capacity for psychological defence."

The government authority, which didn't name any countries it suspects of participating in disinformation campaigns, said it "will provide support to the population, agencies, municipalities, the media, voluntary defence organizations and civil society in general, as well as working for increased coordination between these actors.”

In 2018, Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency said foreign powers didn’t carry out any comprehensive campaign to influence the Swedish parliamentary election. However, it added that a “foreign power exerts influence on Sweden in the long term.” That agency briefed lawmakers before the Sept. 9, 2018 election, about the risk, security and safety measures. The agency didn’t identify any country involved by name.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11.

France, which has a presidential election in April, set up an agency last year to combat foreign disinformation and fake news.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden agency against fake news fake news
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp