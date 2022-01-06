STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan's Taliban regime not to allow any fencing along Durand Line by Pakistan

Successive regimes in Afghanistan, including the US-backed governments in the past, have disputed this demarcation, which has historically remained a contentious issue between the two neighbours.

Published: 06th January 2022 12:19 PM

Chaman post, Pakistan, Afghanistan border, Durand line

Afghanistan and Pakistan are separated by the 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) Durand Line, which was drawn by British rulers in 1896. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Taliban regime has said that it will not allow fencing by Pakistan in any form along the Durand Line, issuing a stern warning to Islamabad, amid escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries on the contentious issue of border fencing, a media report said.

"We (Taliban) will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore," Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, Commander of the Taliban, told Afghanistan's Tolo News on Wednesday.

Sangin's sharp reaction comes following Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's comments earlier this week, when he said this issue would be resolved peacefully, through diplomatic channels.

"Certain miscreants are raising the issue unnecessarily, but we are looking into it. We are in contact with the Afghan government. Hopefully, we would be able to resolve the issue diplomatically," Qureshi said during a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

The Durand Line, the 2,670-km international border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has witnessed periodic skirmishes between forces of these two countries.

Last month, a clash was reported along the south-eastern Nimroz province after Pakistani forces tried to extend barbed fences into the Afghan territory, with the Taliban forces promptly retaliating by tearing them down.

Similarly, on December 22, both sides were at loggerheads again, this time along the eastern Nangarhar province, according to the Afghanistan-based Khama Press news agency.

Pakistan has completed almost 90 per cent of fencing work along the 2,670-km border despite protests from Kabul, who contested the century-old British-era boundary demarcation that splits families on either side.

Successive regimes in Afghanistan, including the US-backed governments in the past, have disputed this demarcation, which has historically remained a contentious issue between the two neighbours.

The border, known internationally as the Durand Line, was named after the British civil servant, Mortimer Durand, who had fixed the limits of British India after consultation with the then Afghan government in 1893.

