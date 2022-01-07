STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Decision on extension for Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa can wait: PM Imran Khan

The Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure.

Published: 07th January 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he has not yet thought about an extension to Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as there is still time for his term to end, according to a media report on Friday.

Talking about the contentious issue of the extension in Bajwa's tenure, Prime Minister Khan said that he enjoyed an unprecedented relationship with the military leadership, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"The current year has just started and November is far away. Then why there is worry about extension in the tenure of the army chief," the prime minister was quoted as saying in the report.

Khan said that he had so far not thought about extension in the tenure of COAS Bajwa.

The 61-year-old will serve the post of Army chief till November 28, 2022.

Bajwa, a close confidant of Khan, was to retire on November 29, 2019 at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Khan gave the Army chief another extension of same length, citing regional security situation, through a notification.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure.

But the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

The government after initial hesitation secured the support of the main Opposition parties and introduced three bills in the National Assembly to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.

Speaking about the rumours of a possible deal between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the military to topple his government, Khan said he personally was not under any kind of pressure.

The cricketer-turned politician said that he enjoyed the support of allies and expressed confidence that his government would complete its mandated five years till 2023, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa  Pakistan Army Pakistan Army Chief
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp