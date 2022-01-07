India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of our on-going humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan on Friday. The medicines were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

MEA in its statement said, “India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance.”

In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan, added MEA.

India had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).

In the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, India on December 11 had sent medical supplies to that country as per its commitment of extending help to the Afghan people in their times of difficulty.

The medical supplies were handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

At the same time, India has been calling for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul while insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.