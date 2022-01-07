STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard hit by COVID

The new measures include earlier closing hours for restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and restrictions on large-scale events.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks cross a street in Hiroshima, western Japan.

People wearing face masks cross a street in Hiroshima, western Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan approved new restrictions on Friday to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three most affected southwestern regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

"Given the sudden surge in infections, the medical system runs the risk of suffering a heavy burden in the near future," Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of COVID-19 responses, said at a government panel meeting.

The new measures include earlier closing hours for restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and restrictions on large-scale events.

Details on these measures, which will begin Sunday and last through the end of the month, are decided at the local level and will likely vary.

Japan has undergone periods of similar restrictions over the past two years in various areas, including Tokyo.

The last order for restricted activity was lifted in September.

This time, the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant appears to be first hitting prefectures that house the US military.

Cases in Okinawa, home to most of the 55,000 US troops in Japan, have jumped 30 times in a week.

As many as 1,400 new cases were reported Friday, up from 981 the previous day, according to Okinawa government officials.

Cases are also rising in Yamaguchi, which houses Iwakuni base, and in nearby Hiroshima, at a faster rate than the rest of Japan.

Worries are growing about a possible surge in hospitalisations.

Booster shots, which experts say prevent serious cases, have been given to fewer than 1 per cent of the population, starting with medical professionals.

Most people will likely have to wait more than the six months following the second dose, the period recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Year-end and New Year's holiday travel data showed that people moved around less than during pre-pandemic times but highlighted how people are tiring of staying home.

Shops, bars and streets have recently been jam-packed.

Japan has reported around 18,300 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

The government's latest move intends to send a warning to the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan Japan Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp