STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three killed, 14 trapped in canteen blast in China

The blast occurred at the Sub-District office in Wulong District's Chongqing Municipality, trapping 27 people.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BEIJING: At least three people were killed and 14 others trapped in debris after a building collapsed due to a suspected gas leak at a Sub-District Office in southwest China on Friday.

The blast occurred at the Sub-District office in Wulong District's Chongqing Municipality, trapping 27 people.

Thirteen people had been pulled out from the debris, three of whom died during rescue efforts, state-run CGTN-TV quoted the on-site emergency response team as saying.

The accident took place at 12:10 pm local time due to a suspected gas leakage which triggered the explosion and caused the collapse of the canteen building, the Municipal Publicity Department said.

Rescuers are looking for the 14 others buried in the debris, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to witnesses, people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place.

A number of people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital; rescue work is underway, Xinhua reported.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched several experts to guide the rescue efforts.

Minister of Emergency Management Huang Ming has called for efforts to immediately inspect the situation, find out the exact number of victims trapped, determine the cause of the accident and prevent such mishaps from happening again.

More than 150 firefighters and professional rescuers as well as a group of rescue dogs are racing against time to search for the trapped people.

China has in recent months witnessed explosions in restaurants, killing and injuring many people which are largely blamed on gas leaks.

PTI KJV AKJ IND 01072017 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China canteen blast
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp