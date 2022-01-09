STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal PM Deuba in COVID isolation after Prachanda tests positive

'Prachanda' and Deuba were in close proximity during a high-level coalition meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar on Thursday.

Published: 09th January 2022 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KAHTMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba went into isolation on Saturday after he was found to be in the close contacts of ruling coalition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal who tested COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Deuba, 75, will undergo his coronavirus test on Sunday, Under Secretary at Prime Minister's Secretariat Janak Raj Bhatta told mediapersons here.

'Prachanda' and Deuba were in close proximity during a high-level coalition meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar on Thursday.

Before going into isolation, Deuba had an hour-long meeting with Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) Chairman and Opposition Leader KP Sharma Oli in Balkot on Saturday morning.

'Prachanda', 67, tested positive in the polymerase chain reaction test on Friday evening, after complaining of some breathing-related discomfort, his Personal Secretary Ganga Dahal told mediapersons.

The two-time prime minister is isolating and taking rest at his residence in Kathmandu; his condition is stable.

All of his appointments have been suspended.

Prachanda's Personal Secretary Ramesh Malla also tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from 'Prachanda', another senior Nepal Communist Party leader Narayankaji Shrestha tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Shrestha will isolate for 14 days.

A fresh wave of COVID-19 cases has put the government on alert, even though more than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated.

Nepal on Saturday reported 944 COVID-19 cases - a large figure for a country of just over 29 million people.

The Himalayan nation has reported 27 Omicron cases so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sher bahadur deuba coronavirus covid
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp