STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Anti-Kremlin writer Viktor Shenderovich flees Russia

Shenderovich, 63, is a writer and commentator most famous for depicting President Vladimir Putin as an ugly dwarf in a show called "Puppets" that was popular in the 1990s.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentary candidate Viktor Shenderovich speaks during pre-election meeting in Moscow, Monday, Nov. 28, 2005. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A prominent Russian satirist who was branded a "foreign agent" by authorities announced Tuesday that he had fled the country, saying he feared punitive criminal prosecution.

Viktor Shenderovich, 63, is a writer and commentator most famous for depicting President Vladimir Putin as an ugly dwarf in a show called "Puppets" that was popular in the 1990s.

The show was pulled off the air in 2000, soon after the Russian leader came to power, ushering in an era of tightening controls over free expression.

Shenderovich -- the latest in a string of critical public figures to leave Russia -- said he left because of pressure from Yevgeny Prigozhin, a powerful Kremlin ally Washington has hit with sanctions, in part for meddling in US presidential elections in 2016.

In December, Prigozhin's company Concord said it would sue the satirist over allegedly defamatory comments he made on the liberal Echo of Moscow radio station. 

Before that a Russian court ordered the author to pay Prigozhin 100,000 rubles ($1,335) in moral damages.

In a Facebook post Tuesday Shenderovich explained his decision to flee, saying: "We're talking about the prospect of imprisonment."

He did not say where he had fled to.

Prigozhin accused Shenderovich of "soiling his pants" out of fear and said he was "amazed at the cowardice of the pro-Western sectors of our society".

The Kremlin said the writer's departure was unrelated to his "foreign agent" status and said Shenderovich appeared to be evading court.

Shenderovich was designated a "foreign agent" last month in a move he said was designed to push him out of the country.

The status is reminiscent of the Soviet-era term "enemy of the people" and is meant to apply to people or groups that receive funding from abroad and are politically active.

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown in Russia, including the jailing of anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.

His political organisations were shut last year, as well as Russia's most prominent rights group, Memorial.

Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, who fled Russia last year, responded to Shenderovich's announcement along with the departure of other opposition figures, saying: "We are witnessing a catastrophe."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viktor Shenderovich
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp