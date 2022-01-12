STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hong Kong to create more 'national security' crimes

The current national security law outlaws four crimes: secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

Published: 12th January 2022

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will outlaw a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government will create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be. 

But the specific crimes Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets. 

It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with overseas political bodies.

