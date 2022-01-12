STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sputnik V appears more effective against Omicron: Putin

Russia on Wednesday reported 698 Omicron cases across the country.

Published: 12th January 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 seems to be more effective against Omicron strain than all other shots, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It appears that Sputnik V is very effective. Perhaps it is more effective than other vaccines used in the world," he said at a session of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

The Russian President added that in any way the vaccine's ability to neutralise the virus is obvious, TASS news agency reported.

Omicron was first detected from South Africa and Botswana in late November. Since then it has spread to more than 100 countries. But the highly transmissible variant, with more than 30 mutations on spike protein, is touted to be mild, with less risk of hospitalisation and death.

Russia on Wednesday reported 698 Omicron cases across the country.

According to microbiologist and Sputnik creator Dr Denis Logunov, neutralising activity of vaccines declines with most jabs, when compared with Sputnik V.

"Serum virus-neutralising activity (VNA), key efficacy indicator, declines vs #Omicron for most jabs. #sputnikvaccinated serum samples in our joint tests with intl labs showed highest retention of VNA, strongest among revaccinated with Sputnik Light," Logunov posted on Twitter.

A recent laboratory study conducted by the Gamaleya Center showed that Sputnik V vaccine is effective against the vaccine evading and super mutant Omicron variant of Covid.

The study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralising activity against the Omicron variant and is expected to provide strong defense against severe disease and hospitalisation.

The Sputnik V has also demonstrated 3-7 times less of a reduction in virus neutralising activity against Omicron. Sputnik V has shown to be 11.8 times ineffective against Omicron, while Pfizer has shown a 41-fold decline in antibodies generated andA Moderna has shown 49-84 times decrease.

"The study was conducted using sera with a longer period after vaccination (more than 6 months after vaccination) as an indicator of Sputnik V's long-lasting protection, in contrast with short studied periods for other vaccines producers (12-27 days for Pfizer-BioNTech and 28 days for Moderna)," the Gamaleya Center said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Sputnik V Covid-19 Omicron
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp