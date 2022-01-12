STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka to return Indian prisoners under SAARC prisoner exchange agreement

Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that the additional Secretary to the ministry of justice has informed the commissioner general of prisons to release the two Indian nationals.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will hand over two Indian prisoners, who have been serving life imprisonment in the island nation, to India on Wednesday and Thursday under the SAARC prisoners exchange agreement, a senior prison official said here.

Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that the additional Secretary to the ministry of justice has informed the commissioner general of prisons to release the two Indian nationals.

"They will be handed over to the Indian police officials at the Colombo international airport today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday)," he said without identifying the two Indians to protect their privacy.

One of the convicts serving life imprisonment has been in jail for over 12 years for possession and Import of narcotics and charged under the Poisons, Opium And Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act, Ekanayake said.

The second, charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act, is serving in a jail here over the last 6 years. The India-Sri Lanka bilateral agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons was signed in June 2010, paving the way for the transfer of prisoners to jails in their home country.

The agreement provides for the conditions under which such transfers can take place and the various obligations of the transferring State and the receiving State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAARC Sri Lanka
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp