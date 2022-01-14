STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Russia standoff, Ukraine government websites down after a hacking attack

Websites of the country's Cabinet, seven ministries, the Treasury, the National Emergency Service and the state services website were unavailable as the result of the hack.

Published: 14th January 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: A number of government websites in Ukraine were down on Friday after a huge hacking attack, Ukrainian officials and media reports said.

"As a result of a massive hacking attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down. Our specialists are already working on restoring the work of IT systems," spokesman of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, websites of the country's Cabinet, seven ministries, the Treasury, the National Emergency Service and the state services website were unavailable as the result of the hack.

The report also said that the Foreign Ministry's website contained a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, saying that Ukrainians' personal data has been leaked to the public domain.

"Be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future," the message read, in part.

TAGS
Russia-Ukraine Standoff Cyber Hacking
