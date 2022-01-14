STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fire at Kuwait refinery kills two and critically injures five

This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, killing two workers and critically injuring five others, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said.

This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months.

In October, the state-owned oil company reported a fire had erupted at the facility, with some workers suffering from smoke inhalation and others being treated for light burns.

In this latest fire, the company said, two Asian contract workers died.

Their bodies were discovered on site.

Initially the company had said that 10 workers were injured in the fire, with five being treated at a nearby hospital for severe burns and another two for moderate burns.

Others received treatment at an on-site clinic.

The company later said that the five with severe burns were transferred to another hospital in critical condition.

The company said the fire broke out at a gas liquefaction unit that had been out of service for maintenance work.

It said the fire was extinguished and that operations at the refinery were not affected because the unit damaged was already out of service.

Kuwait's Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares and other top executives of the state-owned corporation visited the refinery after the fire.

They were seen fist-bumping members of the fire brigade and standing in front of the site of the blast for photos that were shared by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company's Twitter account.

The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait's domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel.

The facility recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuwait Fire Kuwait Oil Refinery Fire
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp