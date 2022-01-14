STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israel says 500,000 have received fourth vaccine dose as Omicron rages on

Israel began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60.

Published: 14th January 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Esther Pamensky, a volunteer with the women's unit of United Hatzalah emergency service, prepares a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel has administered a 4th vaccine dose to more than 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant.

Health Ministry figures show Israel currently has some 260,000 active cases.

But only 289 patients are listed as seriously ill, far fewer than during previous waves.

Israel was among the first countries to roll out vaccines a year ago and began widely offering third doses last summer in a bid to contain the delta variant.

Nearly half the population has received at least one booster shot.

The country of nearly 9.5 million has reported 8,293 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Comments

