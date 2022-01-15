STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jaishankar holds talks with Lankan minister; Indian projects to boost Lankan economy discussed

During the "detailed" virtual meeting, Jaishankar also raised the issue of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody and urged for their early release as a humanitarian gesture.

Published: 15th January 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and discussed projects and investment plans by India that would strengthen the economy of the island nation.

During the "detailed" virtual meeting, Jaishankar also raised the issue of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody and urged for their early release as a humanitarian gesture.

"Just concluded a detailed virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa.

Reaffirmed that India will be a steadfast and reliable partner of Sri Lanka," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

"We positively noted the extension of the USD 400 million swap facility and the deferred ACU settlement of USD 515.

2 million.

Discussed the early realisation of USD 1 billion term loan facility for essential commodities and of USD 500 million LoC for fuel purchase," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar said he assured that India will take up with other international partners initiatives to support Sri Lanka at this important juncture.

"Welcomed the progress on Trincomalee Tank Farm which will contribute to energy security," he said in another tweet.

"Considered projects and investment plans by India that would strengthen Sri Lankan economy," Jaishankar said.

"Urged early release of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody as a humanitarian gesture, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jaishankar srilanka economy
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp