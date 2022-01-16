STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Exclusive US bill to block defence contractors from using Chinese rare-earth minerals

The US relies heavily on China's supply of rare earth, a crucial raw material for high-tech products including weapons.

Published: 16th January 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | Photo)

Image for representational purpose only (File | Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A new rare-earth bill was introduced in the US Senate on Friday, aiming to force defence contractors to end the use of rare earth minerals sourced from China by 2026.

Reacting to the US move, Chinese experts said that "it is another political move of the US against the backdrop of its attempt to contain China's growth, but it will not obstruct the development of China's rare-earth sector", reported Global Times.

"It is not a surprising move given Washington's series of moves aiming to set up its own rare-earth supply chain", Liu Enqiao a senior analyst at Beijing-based Anbound Consulting, told the Global Times.

The broader context behind the move is the deteriorating US-China relations. Moreover, the US relies heavily on China's supply of rare earth, a crucial raw material for high-tech products including weapons.

ALSO READ: Amid tensions with Beijing, Taiwan adds minelaying to defences against China

China holds 44 million tons of rare earth reserves, accounting for 36.7 per cent of the global stockpile. In 2020, China produced 140,000 tons of rare earth, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of global output, reported Global Times. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wshington China Beijing Legislation Minerals USA
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp