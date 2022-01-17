UK man earns Rs 16,000 a day by standing in queue for the rich

By Online Desk

Owning the patience to stand in a queue earns this man Rs 16,000 every day. Freddie Beckett, a Londoner is charging this amount for waiting in line for the rich people who have ample money but not enough time.

He has clients ranging from families with children to pensioners and stands in queues for shopping, getting tickets for exhibitions, museums, movies, and shows. He says queuing comes naturally to him for he is from UK and that he has practiced it “down to a fine art”.

He admits, the work that may sound easy requires incredible patience to remain barely moving through eight hours of the day. The best days are when asked to queue for tickets to highly popular events such as performances at the Apollo Theatre.

"I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties,” the professional waiter told The Sun. The actual queuing was just three hours but those who hired him asked Mr Beckitt to collect their tickets and wait for them too. So, he spent the rest of the time “perusing” the museum and got paid for that. “It was great," he added.

However, there are times when he had to wait in lines the freezing cold. The busiest hours are however during the summer, when London gets busier with its big events and exhibitions. Despite earning well through his gig of his, he claims one cannot make this a full time job for queues don’t last that long.

Beckitt is a writer by profession, this gig fits flexibly well with his writing schedule though it amuses his friends and family. He also advertises his skills like pet sitting, gardening etc on Taskrabbit, an online market place for freelance labour.