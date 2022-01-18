STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India extends USD 500 million line of credit to help Sri Lanka purchase fuel 

Power Minister Gamini Lokuge was supposed to hold talks with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday as part of a desperate measure to tide over the crisis.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Flags of India and Sri Lanka

By PTI

COLOMBO: India on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, announced a USD 500 million credit line to help Sri Lanka purchase petroleum products as the island nation struggles with a massive fuel and energy crisis.

The Indian High Commission here said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has agreed to offer critical support and the USD 500 million credit line in a letter to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris.

Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe foreign exchange shortage with falling reserves.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka repays USD 500 million international sovereign bonds amidst economic crisis

This has led to the currency losing value, making imports costly.

The country is grappling with a shortage of almost all essentials, including fuel.

The state power utilities are unable to run turbines and power cuts are imposed at peak hours.

Power Minister Gamini Lokuge was supposed to hold talks with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday as part of a desperate measure to tide over the crisis.

However, those talks are said to have fallen through.

"The IOC said they are unable to supply fuel to Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) because they do not have extra supply," Lokuge said.

The CEB Engineers' Union on Tuesday said the island is expected to endure power-cuts of upto 4 hours daily.

Meanwhile, the state fuel entity has stopped oil supplies as the electricity board has large unpaid bills.

The only refinery was recently shut as it was unable to pay dollars for crude imports.

Early this week, the Indian government announced a billion dollar assistance package in addition to other balance of payment support to Sri Lanka.

The billion dollar loan credit facility is to be used to avert a food crisis while allowing for the import of items and medicines.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka debt Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka fuel Sri Lanka India Colombo Power crisis Sri Lanka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp