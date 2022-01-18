STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's TTP takes responsibility for Islamabad terrorist shootout that left policeman dead, 2 injured

Confirming the incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said it was the "first terrorist attack of this year and we need to say alert".

Published: 18th January 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed and two others were injured after two militants riding a motorcycle opened fire at a check post here, police said on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The militants were also killed in the overnight shootout which took place in the Karachi Company area of the heavily guarded capital, the Islamabad Police said in a statement.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement took responsibility for the attack.

A policeman was killed, while two others were wounded, the police statement said, adding that the two militants were also killed in the retaliatory fire.

Confirming the incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said it was the "first terrorist attack of this year and we need to say alert".

"It is a signal that terrorist activities have started in Islamabad," he said.

The TTP has been involved in several attacks against the security forces and civilians.

The group announced a month-long ceasefire following talks with the government.

But the temporary ceasefire ended on Dec 9 after the two sides failed to make any headway.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islamabad shootout Islamabad terrorist attack TTP Tehreek e Taliban
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp