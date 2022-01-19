STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled after four seasons

The last season of the show, featuring DeGeneres leading contestants through upsized versions of audience games from her daytime talk show, aired in May 2021.

Published: 19th January 2022

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres | AP Photo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: TV network NBC has decided to not renew Ellen DeGeneres-led unscripted show "Ellen's Game of Games" for a fifth run. The last season of the show, featuring DeGeneres leading contestants through upsized versions of audience games from her daytime talk show, aired in May 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of the NBC series comes as DeGeneres is also working on the 19th and final season of her daytime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She also faced allegations of overseeing a toxic workplace environment in a 2020 Buzzfeed News investigation.

The story led to an internal investigation, the dismissal of several executives on the show and an on-air apology from DeGeneres.

ALSO READ | Ellen DeGeneres to end her TV talk show in 2022

"Game of Games" was a dependable performer for the NBC for much of its run, but ratings dropped in the 2020-21 season, particularly after a slot change to Sunday nights late in the season. DeGeneres was nominated for Primetime Emmys for outstanding host of a competition show in 2018 and 2019.

