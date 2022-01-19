STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young Asian woman breaks her husband's fingers after learning about his plans to remarry; court convicts the couple

The woman was reportedly left with a punctured hole in her left eardrum and a slight deformation of the nasal septum besides bruises on her forehead, nose, neck, and chest.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court dissolves marriage

(Representational image.)

By Online Desk

DUBAI: A 25-year-old Asian woman and her husband were sentenced to six months in prison and deportation from UAE after she reportedly broke her husband's fingers upon learning that he had decided to marry another woman.

A criminal court in UAE delivered the sentence recently after the couple came to blows when the husband revealed his plans to marry another woman.

According to reports, the enraged woman beat up her husband and broke his fingers.

A Pakistan-based news channel, Dunya News, citing the doctors said the husband sustained a fracture in the fourth and fifth fingers of his right hand while the woman was left with a punctured hole in her left eardrum and a slight deformation of the nasal septum besides bruises on her forehead, nose, neck, and chest.

A report in the Khaleej Times said, "The woman told authorities she was surprised by her husband's decision to marry another woman and his refusal to grant her marital rights. According to the 24-year-old man's testimony, his wife did not want to accept his decision to remarry, so she assaulted and insulted him."

