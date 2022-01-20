STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill; molnupiravir not added to India's treatment protocol due to safety concerns

However, due to safety concerns, India has not added Merck's pill to its national treatment protocol for the disease.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Antiviral pill Molnupiravir

Antiviral pill Molnupiravir (File Photo| AFP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Generic drug manufacturers will make a more affordable version of Merck's anti-Covid pill for 105 of the world's poorer nations, a UN-backed organisation said on Thursday.

The global Medicines Patent Pool signed agreements with 27 manufacturers to produce the oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, for supply in low- and-middle-income countries.

"This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid-19 treatment and we are confident that... the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available in LMICs," said MPP executive director Charles Gore.

Merck granted a licence to the MPP in an agreement announced in October. The MPP, in turn, issued sub-licences to the generic drugs makers.

The sub-licences allow manufacturers to produce the raw ingredients for molnupiravir, and/or the finished drug itself.

The companies are spread across Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Jordan, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, South Korea and Vietnam.

However, due to safety concerns, India has not added Merck's pill to its national treatment protocol for the disease.

Five manufacturers will focus on producing the raw ingredients; 13 will produce both raw ingredients and molnupiravir itself; while nine will simply produce the finished drug.

Antivirals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.

Given to patients within days of a positive test, the treatment cuts the risk of hospitalisation, according to Merck, also called MSD outside the United States.

"Accelerating broad, affordable access to molnupiravir has been a priority for MSD from the start," said the company's Paul Schaper.

"We are pleased to see this vision come to life."

Merck jointly developed molnupiravir with the Miami-based company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

They will not receive sales royalties while Covid-19 remains classified as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the WHO.

A PHEIC is the highest alarm the WHO can sound and its emergency committee last week reconfirmed the pandemic's top-alert status.

The Geneva-based MPP is a United Nations-backed international organisation that works to facilitate the development of medicines for low- and middle-income nations.

It was founded by Unitaid, which works on innovations to prevent, diagnose and treat major diseases in poorer countries.

While the search for vaccines has resulted in multiple products being approved for emergency use in the pandemic, the hunt for treatments for those who have already caught the disease has not been as fruitful.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Merck's anti-Covid pill molnupiravir PHEIC WHO
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp