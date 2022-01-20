STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goldfish can drive fish tank on wheels if given food reward, finds Israeli study

In a video released by the Ben-Gurion University, the fish can be seen 'driving' the vehicle toward a visual target, a colourful mark on the wall of the experiment room.

Goldfish

Representational image

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Goldfish may have short memories but, according to an Israeli university study, they might be able to drive.  Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found that a goldfish's innate navigational abilities allowed it to steer a robotic vehicle towards a terrestrial target if given a food reward.

To conduct their unusual experiment, the team placed a fish tank on a set of motorised wheels. 

A camera system then recorded the fish's movements in the water and translated it into navigational directions -- effectively moving the contraption in the direction where the fish bumped up against the glass.

In a video released by the university, the fish can be seen "driving" the vehicle toward a visual target, a colourful mark on the wall of the experiment room, visible through the clear sides of the tank. When the fish steered the vehicle to the mark, it received a food reward.

"After a few days of training, the fish navigated to the target. Moreover, they were able to do so even if they were interrupted in the middle by hitting a wall and they were not fooled by false targets placed by the researchers," the university team said in a press release. 

The peer-reviewed research, published in the Behavioural Brain Research journal, "hints that navigational ability is universal rather than specific to the environment," said Shachar Givon, a PhD student at the university's Life Sciences department who worked on the experiment.

